Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $792.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

