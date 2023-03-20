Clarus Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

