Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 115 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

