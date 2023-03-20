Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $514,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

