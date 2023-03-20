Clover Finance (CLV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.62 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and $1.62 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

