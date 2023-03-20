CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 3.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.20. The stock had a trading volume of 211,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,880. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

