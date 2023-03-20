CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 120,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,779. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,900 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

