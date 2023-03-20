CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

