Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $55.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 23.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,713. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

