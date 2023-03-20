Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $7.43.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Featured Articles

