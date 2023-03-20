Coerente Capital Management Acquires 15,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 78,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 6.4 %

USB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. 10,567,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,975,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

