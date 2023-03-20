Coerente Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,492 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 448,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,080. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
