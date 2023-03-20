Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 26,397 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ModivCare Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ModivCare stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 100,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

