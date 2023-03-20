Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

