Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.15.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of CMA stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.