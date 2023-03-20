Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Community Bank System Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CBU stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 165.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

