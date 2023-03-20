Comparing A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) and Its Peers

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare A2Z Smart Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

A2Z Smart Technologies has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A2Z Smart Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -287.06% -201.05% -128.26% A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.5% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million -$40.29 million -1.85 A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors $662.33 million $16.32 million 6.18

A2Z Smart Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for A2Z Smart Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.39%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

A2Z Smart Technologies competitors beat A2Z Smart Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

