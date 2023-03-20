Comparing Ouster (OUST) & Its Competitors

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ouster to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ouster and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $41.94 million -$93.98 million -1.30 Ouster Competitors $662.33 million $16.32 million 6.18

Risk & Volatility

Ouster’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Ouster presently has a consensus price target of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 282.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Ouster rivals beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

