Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,506 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Compugen worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. 98,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

