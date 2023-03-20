Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Down 31%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 31% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 142,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 71,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Condor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Condor Resources

(Get Rating)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes various projects, such as the Pucamayo, Chavin, Quriurqu, San Martin, Humaya, Huinac Punta, Andrea, Quilisane, Cobreorco, and Cantagallo.

Further Reading

