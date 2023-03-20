Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $7,537,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

