Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $221.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPS. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

