Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Copart by 501.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.