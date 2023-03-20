Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 63,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 1,555,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,178,000 after purchasing an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Copart by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,319,000 after buying an additional 515,729 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after buying an additional 497,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

