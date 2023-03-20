Cormark Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.40.

Premium Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

PBH stock traded up C$3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$94.70. 55,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,201. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

