Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 3,566 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 386.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,184. The company has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

