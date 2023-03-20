Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 337,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,084. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

