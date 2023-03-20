Corundum Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.46. 536,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $164.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

