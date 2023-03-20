Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $128,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,032,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Umpqua Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,809,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Stories

