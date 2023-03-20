Covenant (COVN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.10 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and $92,677.99 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

