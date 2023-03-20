Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 17,347 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.60. The stock had a trading volume of 971,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.