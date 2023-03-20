Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,809. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.36.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

