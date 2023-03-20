Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.43. 811,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,145. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

