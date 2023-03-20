Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,394 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,991,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,212,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,738,000 after buying an additional 229,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEMG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,042. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08.

