Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $11.03 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,665,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,095,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

