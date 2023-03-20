Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,903,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 389,678 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 114,216 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 340,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,962. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.48.

