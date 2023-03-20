Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 22,880 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 393.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 932,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

