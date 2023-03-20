Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 42,268 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,038.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 929,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,345. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

