Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CHK stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 188,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

