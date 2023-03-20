Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of CEQP opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -935.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Natixis boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 322,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

