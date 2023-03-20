CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRH. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

CRH Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after buying an additional 1,042,510 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CRH by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,474,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,774,000 after buying an additional 803,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,068,000 after buying an additional 718,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,465,000 after buying an additional 590,914 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

