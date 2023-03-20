Critical Analysis: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -828.53% -158.18% Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Molecular Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Molecular Partners has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 105.49 -$29.14 million ($1.40) -1.11 Molecular Partners $189.56 million 1.12 $123.50 million N/A N/A

Molecular Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Molecular Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, which is in Phase Ia clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive cancers. It also develops MP0423 for treating COVID-19; MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor, hepatocyte growth factor, and human serum albumin to increase half-life. Molecular Partners AG has agreements and collaboration with Novartis AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; Amgen SA; Allergan, Inc.; and discovery alliance with AbbVie Inc. in ophthalmology, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

