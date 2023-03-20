Critical Comparison: Ouster (OUST) & Its Peers

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ouster to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $41.94 million -$93.98 million -1.30 Ouster Competitors $662.33 million $16.32 million 6.18

Ouster’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ouster and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Ouster presently has a consensus price target of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 282.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Ouster peers beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

