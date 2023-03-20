Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.59 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $51.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.