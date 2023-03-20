Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CMI traded up $6.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.30. 169,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.