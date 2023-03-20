Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.75.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $225.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $237.35. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cummins by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.