Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.26

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 209450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.