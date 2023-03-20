Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. Danaos has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaos

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Danaos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Danaos by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Danaos by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.