Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.76.
Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:DRI opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants
In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
