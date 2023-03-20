Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

