Defender Capital LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store makes up approximately 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $110.71 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. CL King raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

